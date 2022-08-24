ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Drilling Down: A Deeper Dive into the Judge’s Conference that Further Damages Kim’s Credibility

A number of people have told me it would be helpful if I could provide an analysis of what happened at the conference requested by Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim with U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino on August 11 regarding the Wales case. The full transcript of the meeting was contained in a previous post and can be found here.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga County’s Old Tavern Farm raising a glass to small business

In true Saratoga fashion, Old Tavern Farm is focused on the breeding top racing thoroughbreds. But this year, you’ll see more than just their horses at the Saratoga Race Course, as the winery opened about six years ago, when owner Nicole Borisenok decided to leave a corporate job in fashion at her parent’s farm.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Race Course’s Grandstand: Some History

The very distinguishable noble crown of racing’s dowager queen places one instantly at the Spa in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, and announces “Saratoga Springs.”. The summer resort, made popular by healing mineral waters that are part of indigenous history, saw thoroughbred horse racing introduced in 1863...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?

We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Person
Elise Stefanik
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County animal shelter hosts clear the shelter

The Saratoga County animal shelter is hosting a clear the shelters event today from 10 until 3 p.m. The event will be held at the facility at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. It’s part of a national event we’ve been promoting here at news channel 13.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
#Headaches#Election Local#Short Term Rental#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democrat
newyorkalmanack.com

The Myth of Grant’s Silence

Things are not always as they are portrayed when studying historic figures. In this program author and historian Dr. Chris Mackowski will explore the real story behind the misunderstood and fully capable communicator who was U.S. Grant. Presenter Dr. Chris Mackowski is a Professor of Communication and Jandoli School Assistant...
WILTON, NY
wamc.org

North Adams city council embraces mayor’s plan to charge $40 daily to visitors for event parking

The council heard a communication from Mayor Jennifer Macksey about establishing a daily event parking fee of $40. “These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources, and this is a way to generate some money to put back into our public safety department, and also to have some order in these public lots which we're lacking," said Macksey. “We're going to have more staff, more volunteers monitoring those parking lots. All of the people who currently have permits will have a reserved space with either their permit number or their license plate number on them so we can verify that the car parked in that area matches their permit or their plate number and we're going to mark them off. And if people park in you know, the designated spot, they're going to get ticketed, or they're going to get towed."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city

The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY

