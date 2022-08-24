ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Felix gets handed an incriminating clue after opening up to DeMarcus, while Grace and Mercedes clash again, and Maxine continues to worry about Vicky. Here's a complete collection of the 10 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. DeMarcus and Felix have a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance

Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Singh
Person
Neha Kakkar
digitalspy.com

ED: Quick, have a guess before.........

.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Freddie Slater first appearance date SPOILER

Billy was pathetic, he could of stayed with Little Mo and raised the kid, who cares if he saw graham's face. Wasn't her fault. Plus I think she was the real love of his life. Honey is always mean to him and looks down on him. Billy was pathetic, he...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
digitalspy.com

EE Keeble's sinister plan revealed?

- Keeble recruits Phil to bring down Sharon. Turns out she's working for a mysterious person pulling the strings. - When Zoe is arrested abroad on a murder charge, Kat doesn't believe the official story and asks Phil to help her prove that Zoe is innocent. - When an Attempt...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in

When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - What’s happening with Ruby?

It’s been almost a year since my own personal Queen of Walford Ruby was driven out of the Square in the back of a police car clutching her positive pregnancy test and every day I miss her more and more. I know Louisa said that she didn’t know if she would come back to the show after giving birth but now she’s managed to get her wedding over I would have hoped we might have heard something about a return but there’s been nothing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer

Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Garden Rescue - BBC 1

Why are they still using Lee? His designs are rubbish. Bitty, amateurish, sometimes outlandish, but not in a nice way. He's outclassed by Charlie and Chris every time.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders and the cost of living crisis

I wonder if they will need to makr any changes to how the show is produced. Im guessing there will be less location filming for starters. That was reduced already so I hope mot. They could save money from axing characters that ran their course years ago for starters. I...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.

Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Anyone else seen the first episode of the new season? I'll keep my views spoiler-free as I'm guessing not many have watched it yet. I still love everything about this show. The end. Posts: 33,736. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 26/08/22 - 21:17 #2. Wasn't aware it has started. Thanks for...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Clair Norris

I’ve got caught up with this weeks episodes after a few weeks away from the show and I honestly think Clair Norris was fantastic this week as Bernie in the scenes at the doctors. The character has been quite overlooked often but I was really impressed with her this week.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon future confirmed after just one episode

Game of Thrones may have turned a lot of people off with its final season, but clearly people are willing to give House of the Dragon a go, as it has done well enough to be given a second season after just one episode has aired. In the US, the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy