Billings, MT

It's a legit jump party at Get Air Saturday

It’s always fun to see everyone back at school for the first week, but it’s takes discipline and regiment after a summer of fun. Why not let loose and go jump it all off tonight kids?. Go for 3 hours of awesome fun tonight at Get Air Trampoline...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Billings, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style

Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
97.1 KISS FM

Butte’s Tim Montana Rockin’ Billings, Great Falls This Week

It seems like every time Tim Montana launches a new song he gets national attention on Fox & Friends, typically with his fellow Butte native Rob O'Neill riding sidekick. He can easily fill his schedule with shows all over the country, but Tim Montana always likes coming home to Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
97.1 KISS FM

Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest

A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
97.1 KISS FM

Flushed by Flood, Yellowstone Park Patronage Plunges Drastically in July

It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
97.1 KISS FM

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
97.1 KISS FM

Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD

More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

100 labor jobs available in Billings offered at local recruiting event

If you’re looking for a new and higher paying job, check out the CEC recruiting event today in Billings. CEC is hiring for its Fiber Infrastructure Construction teams. The company is eager to hire general labor, equipment operators and directional drillers. It’s all happening today at 2667 56th Street...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?

When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
