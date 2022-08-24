Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
It’s a legit jump party at Get Air Saturday
It’s always fun to see everyone back at school for the first week, but it’s takes discipline and regiment after a summer of fun. Why not let loose and go jump it all off tonight kids?. Go for 3 hours of awesome fun tonight at Get Air Trampoline...
Dog adoption event in Billings looks to find animals their perfect homes
Every year communities around Montana are overrun with wild dogs, many of which are malnourished, and sometimes can become dangerous.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Butte’s Tim Montana Rockin’ Billings, Great Falls This Week
It seems like every time Tim Montana launches a new song he gets national attention on Fox & Friends, typically with his fellow Butte native Rob O'Neill riding sidekick. He can easily fill his schedule with shows all over the country, but Tim Montana always likes coming home to Montana.
There’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback Looking for Home in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is named Roswell. He's a 2-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Roswell is a sweet boy who is neutered, microchipped, and ready to find his person. If your family would like to meet him at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laurel Outlook
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
Billings developer using 3D printing to cut cost and time for homebuilding
Stark hopes to soon begin constructing houses in Billings using a large portable robotic machine that prints walls from a concrete and sand material.
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
Flushed by Flood, Yellowstone Park Patronage Plunges Drastically in July
It was expected to be another record-breaking year, fueled by the additional publicity of its 150th anniversary. But commemorative milestones don't have a say in what nature might throw at them. And while numbers are still pretty impressive, they are exceedingly modest by the park's standards and expectations, especially considering the massive growth seen over the past couple of seasons.
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD
More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
Woof. Billings Dogs Welcome at Dehler Park for Mustangs Game 8/25
The Billings Mustangs won their first game vs. the Missoula Paddleheads this season on Tuesday night (8/23), with a final score of 8 - 5. The series continues with game two on Wednesday. On Thursday night (8/25), you can bring your favorite four-legged friend to the stadium. Pups in the...
yourbigsky.com
100 labor jobs available in Billings offered at local recruiting event
If you’re looking for a new and higher paying job, check out the CEC recruiting event today in Billings. CEC is hiring for its Fiber Infrastructure Construction teams. The company is eager to hire general labor, equipment operators and directional drillers. It’s all happening today at 2667 56th Street...
If You Dug Straight Down from Billings, Where Would You End Up?
When I was a kid, I got in massive trouble for digging holes in our dirt driveway; probably because my mother didn't want to drive her car into a massive hole while trying to park her car. But, we all know why I was doing it. I thought to myself, what if I kept digging through the Earth? Where would I appear at? As it turns out, the answer isn't as cool as you might think.
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0