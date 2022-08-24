ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership.  It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Council approves softball field fencing

The city is one step closer to having fenced softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The Ridgecrest City Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved an agreement with Kern County to fence the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The city has since signed the agreement, according...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees

If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Taft, CA
Government
City
Taft, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It's job fair season in Kern

Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history

For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#The Taft City Council#Taft Union High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bakersfield Californian

City announces temporary road closures for construction

The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week. Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast

The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy