Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership. It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
Bakersfield Californian
Policy, poverty compound the problem: Kern officials discuss why county claims top homicide rate for 5th year per AG
A Kern County sheriff’s deputy. Two girls, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. A 78-year-old woman. These people are just a few of the victims of local homicides in 2021, Kern County’s deadliest year of homicides since 2012, according to data from the California Attorney General’s Office released last week.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council approves softball field fencing
The city is one step closer to having fenced softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The Ridgecrest City Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved an agreement with Kern County to fence the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The city has since signed the agreement, according...
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
Bakersfield Californian
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
KCRA.com
Why marching California farm workers want Gov. Newsom to sign union voting rights bill AB 2183
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of farmworkers and their supporters are just days away from completing a nearly monthlong march across California. The group is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give them more options and protections while voting for union elections. The United Farm...
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
California State University Bakersfield to start providing medicated abortions
While Roe v Wade being overturned has limited access to abortions in many states, California is providing more access.
Kern County school districts struggle to find bus drivers
Getting students to and from school is essential to many parents who may not be able to bring their children to school themselves. That’s why bus drivers are important in providing transportation.
Bakersfield Californian
County Public Works hosting several waste-collection events in September
Kern County Public Works is hosting several opportunities in September for resident to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste. Commercial and business waste are not accepted at these events.
L.A. Weekly
Sergio Andres Lopez Mata and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia Killed in Semi-Truck Crash near Wood Street [Taft, CA]
Flurencio Martinez Arrested after DUI Collision on Highway 33. The incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m., at the intersection of Wood Street and Highway 33. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area shortly after. According to reports, Flurencio Martinez was driving a small car along Wood Street and collided with...
Bakersfield Californian
City announces temporary road closures for construction
The city of Bakersfield issued several traffic alerts for motorists for closures and detours that will start next week. Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday. The closure is needed for the removal of falsework.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast
The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
The influential Varian brothers are the subject of a new exhibit at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
