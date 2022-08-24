ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

The Oakland Press

Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit

For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
thevarsitynews.net

1729 Vinewood St Apt 1

Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. BR.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
hfcc.edu

Learning Lab offers math skills review workshops Aug. 30-Sept. 1

The HFC Learning Lab will offer three math skills review workshops from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 1. HFC mathematics instructor Dr. Rama Chidambaram will offer these workshops on Zoom. Review Workshops Calendar. There will be three workshops. The first workshop is “Factoring and Solving Polynomial, Rational, and Radical...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit

Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Detroit, Michigan on Petfinder.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride

DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know

Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main

A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

