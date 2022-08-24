Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend. As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect. When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?. The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from...
The Oakland Press
Labor Day weekend festivals, fairs and walks happening in metro Detroit
For Metro Detroit residents who are not traveling on Labor Day weekend, there’s a number of festivals, walks and other activities happening in the area. • First Congregational Church Labor Day Car Show & Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5 at 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, antiques, food trucks, vendors, inflatables, 248-394-0200, facebook.com/fcclarkston.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
thevarsitynews.net
1729 Vinewood St Apt 1
Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. BR.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
Detroit News
Check out these back-to-school events this week, including Big Sean's DON Weekend
Saturday is the last day for Detroiters to get free backpack and school supplies from the ninth annual "Occupy the Corner – Detroit" event, created by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. This year’s finale, which will be in partnership with Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys...
hfcc.edu
Learning Lab offers math skills review workshops Aug. 30-Sept. 1
The HFC Learning Lab will offer three math skills review workshops from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 1. HFC mathematics instructor Dr. Rama Chidambaram will offer these workshops on Zoom. Review Workshops Calendar. There will be three workshops. The first workshop is “Factoring and Solving Polynomial, Rational, and Radical...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Food trucks coming to former Dearborn Andiamo site several days each week
Food trucks with a variety of cuisines are scheduled from 6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays through Sundays in the parking lot of Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave., in Dearborn. The food trucks are on the grounds of the former Andiamo Dearborn location for the next several weeks or until weather permits. Cinnabon,...
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit
Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Detroit, Michigan on Petfinder.
Dot & Etta's iconic, family secret fried shrimp is back: Where to find it
If you remember fried shrimp from any of the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts that once dotted metro Detroit, you're in luck to have it again. After shuttering about a dozen years ago, several members of the Crawford family, which owned the Dot & Etta's Shrimp Huts, are doing a pop-up featuring the iconic, and family secret, battered and seasoned fried shrimp. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride
DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
People from all over visit Detroit's Belle Isle to ride infamous Giant Slide, reopened to public
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Ryan Marshall reported park-goers were “really excited” when the slide reopened to the pubic Friday after modifications were made to make it “safer” — including wetting down the slide to create friction.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Riverview football gets by Dearborn Divine Child in season opener w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The 2022 Michigan high school football season made its much-anticipated debut on Thursday around the state. Among the more interesting opening-week matchups featured a non-league battle between Dearborn Divine Child and Riverview. The two squads hooked up in Week 1 a season ago with Riverview winning a wild shootout 64-42...
Chick-fil-A appears to be moving ahead with plans for a second Macomb County location
It looks like the Hall Road, Shelby Township store won’t be the only Chick-fil-A in Macomb County for too much longer. Here’s what we know about the next planned location.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know
Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
The Oakland Press
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
