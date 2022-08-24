ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Guest
3d ago

Oh good!!? Another story about an unhoused person committing a crime in our town & u just know that they will get a slap on the wrist like all the other times & be set free to commit more crimes.. maybe the Mayor should actually do his job & take care of the homeless situation?!😡

Blessed 1
3d ago

so the moral of the story is your not safe in any Kroger parking lot, this dude loves Kroger. gotta be careful here geez

WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
SEYMOUR, IN
Bloomington, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Madison, IN
Bloomington, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN

