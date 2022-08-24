OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO