Norwich, CT

hk-now.com

HVFC Responds: Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Christian Hill & Saybrook Roads

(August 26, 2022) — At 2:00 a.m. on August 26, 2022, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to the intersection of Christian Hill Road and Saybrook Road for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, crews encountered a vehicle resting on a utility line brace. The vehicle’s airbags had deployed.
NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Crash Closes Part of I-84 in West Hartford

A stretch of I-84 is flowing smoothly once again. According to the state Department of Transformation, a motorcycle crash had shut down part of I-84 East in West Hartford Saturday evening. It happened around 6:15 near Exit 33. Authorities haven't said whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to house fire on Harborview Drive in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a housefire in Essex on Friday evening. Smoke was seen billowing out of a home as the Killingworth and Westbrook fire departments worked to put out the blaze. No other information is available at this time.
ESSEX, CT
Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident

Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

How a new master plan will reshape West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD — Officials say a new master plan will serve as a guide for the future reconstruction of the center of town. The town will use approximately $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to have consultant Stantec devise what will be known as the West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan project.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm warnings cross state

(WTNH) – A Tornado Warning for Tolland and Hartford counties has expired, but sever thunderstorms continue to move through the state on Friday. Here are reports of damage from the storms: BURLINGTON – Route 4 is closed at Smith Lane due to wires down WINDSOR LOCKS – Route 159 is closed at River Road because […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

No one injured as Prospect porch fire displaces family

PROSPECT — A family of four is displaced after a fire broke out on their side porch early Monday afternoon. The Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect was dispatched to 9 Merriman Lane sometime around 1:30 p.m. and arrived to flames from the side porch. Four residents had evacuated the single-family home, Prospect Fire Chief Mike Guastaferri said.
PROSPECT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police

A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic. This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive. Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Register Citizen

Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Work to Clean Up Oil Spill in Enfield

Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police were called to Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass for an oil spill from a tank on the back of a pickup truck. According to police, approximately 25 gallons of oil were spilled before...
ENFIELD, CT

