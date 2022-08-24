(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act last night in response to the Rum Creek Fire burning near the communities of Galice and Rand in Josephine County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to take unified command today; local mutual aid is currently on scene. The fire sparked from lightning and significantly increased overnight to 4,700 acres in size. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO