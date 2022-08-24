Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
theweektoday.com
The sights and sounds of summer at Marion Town Party
MARION – The sights and sounds of the season were alive at Silvershell Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the Marion Town Party celebrated the final days of summer. The beach smelled like a carnival as scouts from Marion Cub Scouts Pack 32 helped pass out free popcorn to residents.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theweektoday.com
Artland D. Campbell, 44
Artland D. Campbell, 44, of Parkwood Beach, Wareham, formerly of S. Dennis died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home unexpectedly. He was the husband of Lynn J. (Gagnon) Campbell. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, he was the son of the late Artland and Imogene (Hyman) Campbell. Artland immigrated to...
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
capecod.com
Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
theweektoday.com
St. Philip’s concludes summer season with service, hymns
MATTAPOISETT – The final day of service for the summer season on Sunday, Sept. 4 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church has a packed schedule. Rev. Jeffrey Paull Cave, retired Diocese of Atlanta, GA., will conduct morning services at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m at St. Philip’s, located at 34 Water St. next to the Mattapoisett Town Beach.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
theweektoday.com
Grant applications open for Wareham Cultural Council funds
Applications for the 2023 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant cycle will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 until their Oct. 17 deadline. Forms and more information can be found online at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process. The council helps fund community-based projects and programs in the arts, humanities and sciences. The Wareham Cultural Council helps promote...
msn.com
In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine
FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 5
While we were getting ready for the beach we listened to the Beach Boys, appropriately enough. We once again went to West Dennis Beach. This time the water was a little cold at first, but I got used to it. I had a grilled cheese for lunch at the snack bar. I later had honey roasted peanuts as a snack. I ordered a bottle of lemonade to wash down the peanuts with. On the way back from the beach we stopped at a farm stand. They had all sorts of produce, as well as other things like milk and baked goods. I bought bananas and Cape Cod potato chips at the farm stand. Aunt Dianne bought me cranberry raspberry juice and dried cranberries while she was at Star Market. That’s something to be thankful for. For supper we had boneless pork with corn on the cob. I later had a California peach as a snack. We closed out the night by playing Bananagrams. Aunt Dianne won both rounds we played. She is the Ken Jennings of Bananagrams.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
theweektoday.com
September is library card sign-up month
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Free Public Library at 7 Barstow St. is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a raffle. There will be two prizes for teens and adults who register for a new library card or use their card throughout the month of September. The Children’s Department will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Beach chair helps friend get into the ocean
One of my friends is very ill and wanted to go to the beach, but her mobility is very limited. I looked into sand wheelchairs and learned that in addition to State beaches such as Fort Phoenix, Fairhaven had also purchased one. I can’t say enough about Kayla who I...
reportertoday.com
First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!
On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
Comments / 0