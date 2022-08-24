ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the Tropics: Activity ramping up in Atlantic after unusual quiet stretch

By Heather Monahan
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re getting closer to the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and activity is finally starting to pick up after a long quiet stretch.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic basin. Both, however, have low formation chances as of Wednesday.

Disturbance 1

The first disturbance is a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. According to the NHC, there are disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the wave.

“Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week early into next week,” the NHC said in an 8 a.m. ET outlook.

The first wave currently has a low, near zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Disturbance 2

The second disturbance being monitored is a tropical wave that’s expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days. The NHC says environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system later this week and into the weekend.

As of Wednesday, the wave has a low, near zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Looking ahead

We usually see an uptick in tropical activity around this time of year, as we get closer to the statistical peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10. And while we have seen an unusual quiet stretch the past few months, forecasters are still expecting an above-average season.

The next storm that forms in the Atlantic basin will be given the name Danielle.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

