Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
The Rogue Valley Peace Choir Launches 20th Anniversary Season
The Rogue Valley Peace Choir will launch its 20th Anniversary Season on Thursday, September 8, at the First United Methodist Church of Ashland at 175 N. Main Street. Registration begins at 6:00, with rehearsal running from 6:30 to 8:30. ALL are welcome! More information at http://www.roguevalleypeacechoir.org. In 2003, Diane Garcia...
SOU’s Launch of New Operating Platform Underway
Southern Oregon University has begun a phased launch of a new operational software platform that is expected to eventually save the university more than $750,000 in recurring costs each year. It will improve user experiences and modernize processes for both students and employees. SOU’s shift to the Workday platform –...
