August 26, 2022
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised... Press Release. 26 Aug 2022. 0. SOU’s Launch of New Operating Platform Underway.
Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon
Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
ASK10: Whose responsibility is the Ross Johnston Tire Shop after its owner died?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?
SOU’s Launch of New Operating Platform Underway
Southern Oregon University has begun a phased launch of a new operational software platform that is expected to eventually save the university more than $750,000 in recurring costs each year. It will improve user experiences and modernize processes for both students and employees. SOU’s shift to the Workday platform –...
4,700-acre Rum Creek wildfire in Josephine County prompts evacuation orders, spurs Kate Brown to issue emergency order
Growth of the 4,700-acre Rum Creek wildfire burning in Josephine County prompted Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday evening. The declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to take unified command, her office said Saturday. Local mutual aid agencies were already is on the scene, it said.
Road Trippin': Great Cats World Park
Cave Junction, Ore. — Since 2005, Great Cats World Park has been home to some of the world's most dominant animals, welcoming visitors from all over to admire big cats like lions, tigers and jaguars up close and personal. Sitting right on Highway 199 in Cave Junction, the park...
Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
Ranchers told to stop using water in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A cease and desist order was sent to an irrigation district in Siskiyou County, ordering ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River. It was sent by the State Water Resources Control Board on Friday, August 19, 2022. The order demands any diversions...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire causes closures, reached Rogue River
MERLIN, Ore. -- A growing lightning-caused fire is causing a road and some access closure today. The Northwest 13 Incident Management Team (Team 13) is in charge of northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. It says increased fire activity is closing Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the Rogue River between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
UPDATE: FOUND -- Man, boy no longer missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says today, August 26, 2022, Zayne & Jonathan Coley have been found. A related article posted earlier this week follows. JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
Klamath Falls man dead after single vehicle crash
Klamath County, Ore. — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Friday morning in Klamath County. At approximately 8:11 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. A preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver...
Oregon officials defy order to halt farmer water deliveries
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath Irrigation District in Southern Oregon plans to defy a U.S. government order issued last week for a halt to water deliveries to farmers in the drought-stricken basin. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation manages the Klamath Project, which includes Klamath Irrigation District and serves...
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
New fire start in Siskiyou County, resources from McKinney Fire respond
According to Klamath National Forest, a new fire, which is being referred to as the Cherry Fire is approximately 1.5 miles east of Horse Creek on Highway 96 and is roughly 1-2 acres with a moderate rate of spread on both sides of the Klamath River. Resources from the McKinney...
Roundabout (Campus) Detour Route – UPDATE
A portion of the Campus Drive and Dan O’Brien Way intersection will re-open starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Traffic will be permitted to flow on Dan O’Brien Way and the portion of Campus Drive adjacent to the Oregon Institute of Technology campus. Campus Drive south of the intersection will remain closed. Please see the attached exhibit for further detail. Detour routes will be signed to direct the public around the closure.
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
