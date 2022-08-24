Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
marquettewire.org
Marquette upsets No. 11 Kentucky in dramatic fashion
Inside an air conditioned-free University of Kentucky Memorial Stadium, the Marquette Golden Eagles came out hot on their way to an upset win over No. 11 Kentucky (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-12) to open the season Friday night. With a younger team compared to last season Marquette head coach Ryan...
marquettewire.org
Men’s soccer loses season opener against No. 11 Tulsa
Marquette men’s soccer dropped its season opener Thursday night, falling to No. 11 Tulsa 4-2 at Valley Fields. “Disappointing, we weren’t good enough,” head coach Louis Bennett said. “The biggest deficit was that we didn’t take advantage of chances that we had and they (Tulsa) did. And then they just wore us down (of) not being able to put the ball in the back of the net. And then, we became sloppy. We’re not quite there yet.”
CBS 58
Bucks organization mourns the loss of North Division High School principal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks organization is mourning the loss of Keith Carrington, the North Division High School principal who died unexpectedly this week. While he served as principal, Carrington was also the lead supervisor of event security at Fiserv Forum. The president of the Bucks called Carrington...
discoverhometown.com
Prep football results: Hartford tops Germantown, West Bend West snaps 37-game losing streak.
Hartford rebounded from a first week loss with a 42-21 win over Germantown on Aug. 26. Germantown remained winless after two games. Slinger was undefeated after two games, as the Owls beat Marshfield on Aug. 26, 35-21. West Bend East dominated the second half against Sheboygan North to win 42-17...
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
seehafernews.com
On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony
The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
CBS 58
Loved ones grieve the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Aug. 25, a community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Natalie Johnson. Johnson died after a UTV crash Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. She was the passenger. Those close to Johnson said her death feels like a bad dream. "It's still not real, like, I don’t...
Milwaukee parents lash out against mask mandate revival: 'a bunch of bullies and cowards'
Milwaukee, Wis. – Parents in the Milwaukee School District who said their children suffered wearing masks are outraged about the new policy for K-12 schools which activates a mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 reach a certain threshold. The Wisconsin district superintendent, Keith Posley, mandated masks for students...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Milwaukee Tool Opens Wisconsin Plant Focused on "Hand Tool Innovation"
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Manufacturing company Milwaukee Tool celebrated the opening...
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
WISN
'It has been very exciting and very challenging,' Tom Barrett says of role as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE — For almost 18 years, Tom Barrett led the city of Milwaukee, but he resigned his post as mayor at the end of last year for a presidential appointment – U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. He returned to Milwaukee this past week for a family wedding. And while...
TMJ4 Exclusive: Survivor of quadruple shooting speaks for the first time
Less than 48 hours after a shooting killed one woman and left three other people injured, one of the victims spoke publicly about her experience.
MATC Times
1679 N Cass St 1
Luxury One Bedroom Furnished Unit - Property Id: 946801. This breathtaking 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is furnished, fully stocked, and available for rent. This unit has a private entrance, open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The upstairs master suite has a full bath with an oversized shower and Jacuzzi tub and a built-in library/bookshelf. All of this in an old historic cream city brick home built in 1885. The furnishings & decor are ''Jazz'' inspired. Large cook's kitchen w/ granite tile countertops, dishwasher, large stainless steel bakers rack, gas range with Jenn-air system. Addt'l Features Include: Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Custom-built dining room table, German-made custom cabinetry, Spacious granite island, In-unit washer/dryer, Central A/C, Lots of windows, and more! Cat welcome with pet fees. 1 off street parking space included.
On Milwaukee
7 reasons to ride up on Harley-Davidson's Hometown Rally
This post presented in partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum. Since 1903, Milwaukee has been the home-sweet-home of Harley-Davidson, thus it’s the only place that can host a genuine Hometown Rally. And that's exactly what's happening. The Hometown Rally takes place Labor Day weekend – Thursday, Sept 1 through Monday,...
