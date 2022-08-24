“Anyone want a haircut?” joked David Greenberg, chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and president of North America, oversize scissors in hand. It was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the French beauty giant’s West Coast headquarters on Tuesday evening. Standing alongside Carol Hamilton, group president of acquisitions for L’Oréal USA, the two officially welcomed NYX Professional Makeup, Urban Decay, Pulp Riot and Youth To The People into the space. They are all now working under one roof at 888 North Douglas Street in El Segundo, California.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola...

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO