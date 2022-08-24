Read full article on original website
California Plans To Spend Up To $20 Million On Out-Of-State Abortion Travel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing to walk up to $20 cardinal to bring women from different states to its termination clinics, a argumentation aimed astatine expanding entree to a process that has been outlawed oregon restricted successful galore states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott whitethorn person woken up Saturday to the dependable of parents screaming the names of their children who died successful the May 24 schoolhouse shooting successful Uvalde. Family members of astir a twelve of the students and teachers who died successful the...
11-month-old that ingested fentanyl hospitalized
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges were filed against 2 radical aft a 11-month-old miss overdosed connected fentanyl successful northbound St. Louis County successful aboriginal August. Destini McConnell, 21, and Jerome Jones, 22, are facing kid endangering charges. Both are being held connected a $100,000 bond. On August 11,...
