Mercury Retrograde Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most (From September To October 2022)

By Roya Backlund
 1 day ago

The trickster planet is back and more mischievous than ever. Even though Mercury is the planet of communication and logic, there’s a side to this clever planet that’s way more naughty than it is nice. Get ready to become well acquainted with its antics, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde from September to October 2022.

Even though Mercury retrograde technically won’t start until September 9, you’re probably already feeling the effects of this totally inconvenient transit. After all, Mercury entered the pre-retrograde shadow on August 20, which is slowly beginning to increase the level of confusion and complications.

However, when Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra, it will take things to the next level, launching a period of reflection and review that could take you to some very strange places. Mercury retrograde is rarely ever a good time to start something new, as this is period of renovation that allows you to tie off loose ends and make your peace with the past. Instead of expecting everything to move forward according to plan, you can expect frustrating delays and miscommunications to impede progress. Luckily, it’s often when you’re feeling lost that you also have the power to stumble upon something amazing and unexpected.

Because Libra is the zodiac sign of harmony and balance, this retrograde will have a profound impact on your relationships . After all, Libra is a zodiac sign that prioritizes togetherness over independence, even if that means avoiding conflict and resorting to passive aggressive tactics. While Mercury retrogrades through Libra, it could lead to misunderstandings that could have been cleared up had everyone been clear and direct from the get-go. Don’t beat around the bush!

However, there might be major twists and turns in your Mercury retrograde journey on September 23, when Mercury re-enters analytical and detail-oriented Virgo. This next phase of this retrograde cycle could lead to scatterbrained chaos , especially if you aren’t properly organized. And because Virgo is a zodiac sign that relies on routine for success, you may feel like you don’t know which way is up and which is down.

Luckily, Mercury will station direct on October 2 at 24 degrees Virgo, which will alleviate the majority of the chaos until Mercury leaves the post-retrograde shadow for good on October 7. Although this retrograde may be frustrating, it has the power to help these four zodiac sign sort through the skeletons in their closet once and for all. Here’s why:

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Mercury Retrograde The Most

Aries

You’ve had such an incredible year, Aries. Thanks to Jupiter’s journey through your first house of the self, you’ve been gaining confidence in who you are and what you stand for. However, this retrograde will force you to take a longer look at the people you share your life with. As Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, it could lead to misunderstandings that lead to conflicts, especially if there’s still unresolved trauma lingering from past relationships. In fact, this retrograde may even cause an ex to arise once again (and hopefully they’ll arrive with an apology).

Once Mercury retrogrades back into your sixth house of health and work on September 23, you may feel like you’re falling behind on some of your priorities. However, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if you haven’t been balancing your energy properly. It’s time to reconnect with the rituals and regimes that help you operate at 100 percent, because you’ve been running on empty for far too long.

Gemini

Mercury retrograde always has a major impact on you, Gemini. And is it any wonder why? Mercury is your ruling planet, after all, which essentially means that what happens to Mercury is also happening to you! When Mercury stations retrograde in your fifth house of romance and creativity on September 9, it could lower the heat in your love life, but it will also encourage you to rethink the way you express yourself and the way you catch feelings for someone. You may even find that an old lover from your past re-emerges, allowing you to pick up where you left off.

However, when Mercury retrogrades back into your fourth house of home and family on September 23, it will become a much more intense experience. Because the fourth house rules everything that happens behind closed doors—especially when it comes to your upbringing and your home-life—this retrograde could force you to rethink your relationship with your roots. It may be time to take the positive things you’ve learned from your family while recognizing some of the bad habits you’ve inherited from them in the process.

Virgo

You know that when Mercury stations retrograde, the world has a tendency to fall apart. OK, that might be kind of dramatic, but you know how much this pesky transit affects you! After all, your ruling planet happens to be Mercury, which means you’re keenly aware of everything the planet of communication is up to. As it stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-esteem on September 9, it could cause you to rethink your relationship with your material belongings. Although Mercury retrograde could lead to some instability, it’s also encouraging you to reorganize your finances and rethink what you choose to place value in.

However, once Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo on September 23, the confusion will definitely begin to amp up. As Mercury creates frustration in your first house of the self, you may feel like you’re having trouble expressing yourself effectively or getting your point across. You may even feel like you’re being haunted by things you’ve done in the past, especially if you’ve done a lot of work to grow and move forward! Luckily, this retrograde is only helping you let go of the past even further, so try going with the flow, Virgo. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself to have it all figure out from the jump.

Libra

Mercury stations retrograde on September 9 in Libra, making you the prime target of this confusing transit. However, it’s definitely not the end of the world and you will *absolutely* survive this. But as Mercury retrogrades through your first house of the self, it could lead to a warped sense of self, especially if you’re relying on other people’s validation in order to feel whole. You’re ruled by Venus—planet of beauty—which means that feeling attractive and confident in your skin is incredibly important to you. Just because you’re not seeing a beautiful reflection doesn’t mean that’s what other people see. Double up on the self-love, Libra, because you’re too precious of a gem to be so rough on yourself.

Once Mercury re-enters Virgo, it will begin create tension in your 12th house of spirituality, which could cause repressed memories to be unleashed. If you find yourself thinking about the past or feeling overwhelmed by emotions that you’ve never truly processed, it’s time to take a pause. When Mercury retrogrades through your 12th house of unseen energy, it’s becomes a powerful for healing and soul searching. Give yourself the space to be beautifully imperfect, Libra.

