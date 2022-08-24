Read full article on original website
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Polygon
Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed
Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes
With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set
Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Olivia Wilde Revealed She Wasn’t Surprised That Jason Sudeikis Attempted a ‘Sabotage’ at CinemaCon
According to Olivia Wilde, she wasn't completely surprised by the "sabotage" of receiving custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon.
Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List
Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
Four Years After Series Order, Alias Vet Jennifer Garner's TV Reunion With J.J. Abrams Has Been Cancelled
Somehow, 16 years have passed since the world bid farewell to the badassery of Sydney Bristow, Jennifer Garner’s spy heading up the former ABC action-thriller Alias. During that time, fans have clamored for Garner to reteam with show creator J.J. Abrams for a revival of some kind — and not the reboot that the network considered over a decade ago — and it looked like we might get the next best thing in the form of Apple TV+’s My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The streaming project, ordered to series back in 2018, was set to be a reunion for Garner and Abrams, but the project has now been canceled after Garner made a surprise exit.
New Details Emerge About Tom Cruise Possibly Bringing Back His Tropic Thunder Character For More Dancing
It’s been almost 15 years since Tom Cruise played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and apparently the actor is interested in revisiting the character.
‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller
Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd. The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Written...
Jennifer Lopez’s Highest-Grossing Movies So Far
Jennifer Lopez is known as the queen of the romantic comedy. Here are some of J.Lo's highest-grossing films so far.
Collider
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
