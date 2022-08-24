ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed

Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes

With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Shang Chi#Warner Bros
The Independent

Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set

Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’

Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List

Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Four Years After Series Order, Alias Vet Jennifer Garner's TV Reunion With J.J. Abrams Has Been Cancelled

Somehow, 16 years have passed since the world bid farewell to the badassery of Sydney Bristow, Jennifer Garner’s spy heading up the former ABC action-thriller Alias. During that time, fans have clamored for Garner to reteam with show creator J.J. Abrams for a revival of some kind — and not the reboot that the network considered over a decade ago — and it looked like we might get the next best thing in the form of Apple TV+’s My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The streaming project, ordered to series back in 2018, was set to be a reunion for Garner and Abrams, but the project has now been canceled after Garner made a surprise exit.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller

Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd. The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Written...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future

As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
MOVIES

