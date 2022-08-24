Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
CWD meetings scheduled; nearest in-person event in El Dorado
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season. Open-house meetings will...
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
wastetodaymagazine.com
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Take your food plot to the next level with the AGFC
LITTLE ROCK — The Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center is hosting a free food plot and habitat management workshop from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 for individuals who want to get the most out of their deer management efforts. As triple-digit summer days become smaller in the rearview...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
wjpf.com
Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
Kait 8
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
Entergy Arkansas assisting customers with summer utility bills
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the Arklamiss are seeing a major increase in their monthly electricity bills. Entergy Arkansas is stepping in to help ease the pain of high energy bills for its customers. “Through the months of July and August, if a customer incurs a late fee or credit card fee, we are going […]
5newsonline.com
Lack of available foster homes affects Arkansas placement agency
BRYANT, Ark. — The need for foster parents in Arkansas has been extremely dire, with thousands of kids in the foster care system, but not enough people that could care for them. Second Chance Youth Ranch knows that the dream for any child is to be in a safe...
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
waldronnews.com
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Final scores for Week 0 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21. Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 7. Tunica Academy, Miss. 38, West Memphis Christian 6.
Child almost hit walking to school in Russellville leads to changes for better safety
Some kids drive to school, others ride the bus, yet walking to school is another option for some students.
