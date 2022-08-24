ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

CWD meetings scheduled; nearest in-person event in El Dorado

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season. Open-house meetings will...
EL DORADO, AR
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas

LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
ATKINS, AR
Take your food plot to the next level with the AGFC

LITTLE ROCK — The Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center is hosting a free food plot and habitat management workshop from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 for individuals who want to get the most out of their deer management efforts. As triple-digit summer days become smaller in the rearview...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Texarkana, AR
Faulkner County, AR
Independence County, AR
Independence County, AR
Izard County, AR
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Faulkner County, AR
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
GLENWOOD, AR
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas man arrested for Murphysboro bank robbery

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJPF) – The man suspected of robbing a Murphysboro bank earlier this week is now behind bars. 58-year-old John Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was arrested Friday. At about 10:30a.m. Thursday, Hall walked into the Regions Bank on Walnut Street and demanded money from a teller....
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Truck drives straight into shed off highway

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Entergy Arkansas assisting customers with summer utility bills

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Residents in the Arklamiss are seeing a major increase in their monthly electricity bills. Entergy Arkansas is stepping in to help ease the pain of high energy bills for its customers. “Through the months of July and August, if a customer incurs a late fee or credit card fee, we are going […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased

DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR

