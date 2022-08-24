ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Dorado, AR
KNOE TV8

Neville and Sterlington first matchup ever goes down to the wire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You would never guess that this was just a Jamboree. The Tigers welcomed the Panthers into town for the first time ever and it lived up to the hype. There was no shortage of big plays by both squads, including a 80 yard touchdown catch by Sterlington’s senior wide receiver John Barr.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#South Arkansas#Southark Outdoor Expo#Kids World
opso.net

Burglary Investigation Yields Two Arrests

An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators of a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe has led to the arrest of one adult and a 17 yr. old juvenile. Bennie T. Winder has been charged and booked into OCC on 1 ct. of Simple Burglary, 1...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy