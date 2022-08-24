Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting held for KTVE’s new newscast from El Dorado, Ark.
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been an exciting day for not only those in South Arkansas but for everyone here at KTVE. Today, local residents and members of the community joined the KTVE staff for a Ribbon Cutting to signify its brand new newscast, ‘First at 4 From El Dorado”. It was a full house […]
Named The Small Town With The Best Cultural Scene In Arkansas, Take A Closer Look At El Dorado
Perhaps you’ve read that Eureka Springs is the best small town in Arkansas. But have you heard that El Dorado was voted the small town with the best cultural scene? Not only is El Dorado charming and one of the most beautiful towns, but it’s also brimming with art, music, and culture. Let’s take a closer look at the artsy scene of this delightful town.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Lexi Birmingham Says Goodbye to the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day meteorologist Lexi Birmingham will be with the KTVE/KARD family during the morning shows; however, no matter where she goes, Lexi will always be part of our family. We would like to thank Lexi for all she has done for the past three years and we […]
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
KTLO
Mountain Home Junior High football teams have tie, loss against El Dorado
The Mountain Home Junior High football teams had a tie and loss Thursday night against El Dorado in games played at Cabot. The Junior Bombers lost a close game, falling 36-34. No stats have been made available. In the 8th grade game, Mountain Home and El Dorado played to a...
South Arkansas crewmen work to keep a Union County city prepared for possible flood
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Inches of rainfall over the course of multiple days raise concern for the City of El Dorado after an unexpected flood in early July. Public Works is doing everything it can to reduce the chance of another flood in Union County. Crewmen began working on routine projects early this week.
KNOE TV8
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Neville and Sterlington first matchup ever goes down to the wire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You would never guess that this was just a Jamboree. The Tigers welcomed the Panthers into town for the first time ever and it lived up to the hype. There was no shortage of big plays by both squads, including a 80 yard touchdown catch by Sterlington’s senior wide receiver John Barr.
Burglary Investigation Yields Two Arrests
An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators of a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe has led to the arrest of one adult and a 17 yr. old juvenile. Bennie T. Winder has been charged and booked into OCC on 1 ct. of Simple Burglary, 1...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
KNOE TV8
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly stashed semi-automatic pistol while running from police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 4 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Monroe Police observed 22–year-old Billy Leshun Coleman standing on the front porch of a residence on the 1000 block of South Third Street. According to police, Coleman was wanted for two counts of […]
