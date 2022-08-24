Read full article on original website
Public meetings scheduled for deer health information
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season.
Boating access to increase at 3 locations
LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market
LITTLE ROCK — Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods...
NWA counties designated as natural disaster areas
Multiple counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have received primary natural disaster designation from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
What to Expect at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair
We can smell the funnel cakes now. In just a few short weeks, the Arkansas State Fair will once again make its grand, deep-fried appearance, gathering thousands of Arkansans for 10 days of family fun. To help get you excited and ready for it all, here's a quick breakdown of...
LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas
LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
Drought conditions continue to improve across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions continue to improve across the natural state after recent rainfall. While there is still a significant area of severe drought across much of central and northwestern Arkansas, some improvements have been made in the last week. One of the most notable improvements has...
Lack of available foster homes affects Arkansas placement agency
BRYANT, Ark. — The need for foster parents in Arkansas has been extremely dire, with thousands of kids in the foster care system, but not enough people that could care for them. Second Chance Youth Ranch knows that the dream for any child is to be in a safe...
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Grider Field | This soul food restaurant is in a Pine Bluff airport
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A soul food restaurant in a local airport has made Pine Bluff a food destination!. When you think of amazing soul food, you may not think of your local municipal airport but that’s exactly what we’re talking about this week!. The food being...
LRAFB University Center officially opens DoD STARBASE
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base University Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday after opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program. DoD STARBASE is an educational program primarily geared towards fifth-grade students that allows them to participate in engaging...
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
Small fire extinguished at Little Rock Amazon facility
The Little Rock Fire Department helped after a small fire broke out at an Amazon fulfillment center Thursday afternoon.
