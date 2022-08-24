ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

fox16.com

Public meetings scheduled for deer health information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Boating access to increase at 3 locations

LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
agfc.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK - Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to allocate...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to become a vendor at an Arkansas farmers market

LITTLE ROCK — Throughout Arkansas, farmers markets are important sources of fresh, local food as well as locations for community gatherings. For budding entrepreneurs, they may offer an opportunity to market their goods and services to that community. Rip Weaver, extension program technician for local, regional and safe foods...
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

What to Expect at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair

We can smell the funnel cakes now. In just a few short weeks, the Arkansas State Fair will once again make its grand, deep-fried appearance, gathering thousands of Arkansans for 10 days of family fun. To help get you excited and ready for it all, here's a quick breakdown of...
ARKANSAS STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

LRS acquires Lee’s Trash Service in Arkansas

LRS, an independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers based in Rosemont, Illinois, has announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, Atkins, Arkansas. The Arkansas River Valley business provides residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. According to a...
ATKINS, AR
neareport.com

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Drought conditions continue to improve across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions continue to improve across the natural state after recent rainfall. While there is still a significant area of severe drought across much of central and northwestern Arkansas, some improvements have been made in the last week. One of the most notable improvements has...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Millions available for Arkansas renters and homeowners

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

LRAFB University Center officially opens DoD STARBASE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Air Force Base University Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday after opening the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program. DoD STARBASE is an educational program primarily geared towards fifth-grade students that allows them to participate in engaging...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kasu.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE

