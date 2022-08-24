Read full article on original website
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ
The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
elmoreautauganews.com
ADVA Announces Partnerships for New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and colleges and universities around the state for a newly established Veterans suicide prevention awareness campaign. Operation We Remember serves as a visual reminder that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Downtown Wetumpka Hosts 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration
The shops in Downtown Wetumpka were themed for the 2nd Annual Tim Burton Birthday Celebration in recognition of Burton’s most famous Alabama film, Big Fish. Events took place on August 25 and August 26, and if you were walking down Company Street you would have been delighted to see visions of Batman and Robin, Sweeny Todd, Alice, Edward Scissorhands, and more.
elmoreautauganews.com
Man Shot Multiple times during Argument in Elmore County fighting for his life; Suspect in custody
One man is in custody and another hospitalized after a shooting today around 5:45 p.m. in Elmore County according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. The shooting victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber weapons in the yard of a residence in the 3200 block of Hwy. 143 about a mile north of Speigner Prison.
Comments / 0