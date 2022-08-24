ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Baronial Scottish Manor House Lists for Less Than a New York City Apartment

This manor house is on the market in Scotland. A baronial Scottish manor house with modern interiors that belie its stately frontage has come to the market for less than the cost of a typical newly built Manhattan apartment. The seven-bedroom Victorian property in Glasgow comes with an asking price...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

The Average U.K. Home Is Now £20,000 More Expensive Than a Year Ago

The typical summer slowdown in U.K. home sales has brought no relief to buyers in the country who are facing properties that are almost £20,000 (US$23,478) more expensive than this time last year. U.K. property prices increased by 8.3% or £19,800 over the past 12 months, with strong demand...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#House Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Coastal
mansionglobal.com

An English Estate Minutes Away From the Famous Glastonbury Festival

Location: Huxham Green, U.K. Price: £2.5 million (US$3.01 million) For music lovers, this 8-acre property occupies a strategic location in Huxham Green, a tiny hamlet in South West England. “It’s a five-minute drive from the Glastonbury Festival,” said Cathy Morris-Adams, director of Lodestone Property, the listing broker. “Glastonbury actually...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy