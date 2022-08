TAMPA, Fla. (August 26, 2022) – Freshman Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) tallied a total of 34 kills and 15 digs on Friday at The Corral in the first two matches of the season. The University of South Florida Bulls swept William & Mary to begin the day and lost a five-set battle in the nightcap to Ball State.

