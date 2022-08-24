Top Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend - August 26-28, 2022

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Surfs up: Bad Guest Behavior Continues With FOUNTAIN SURFING!?!?
Disney Springs certainly sees its fair share of action. From 8-hour lines to buy a cookie, to bringing a grill from home to have a cookout…there’s no shortage of things in the Springs to make you go “huh”? Today we can add surfing to that list.
click orlando
Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday. This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
WESH
Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
Secret rooms, Tower of Terror elevator: See top new luxury listing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Beyond the door at 10120 Enchanted Oak Drive is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. OK, that’s...
Art’s Sandwich Shop celebrates 50 years in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world-famous Art’s Sandwich Shop in Orlando is turning 50 this year. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns were at the shop this week to help celebrate. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both leaders were there before the lunch...
Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall
Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set? Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church.
WESH
Flood advisory issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties
Orange County and Brevard County have a flood advisory in effect until 7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service says between 2-3 inches of rain have fallen in those areas and additional rain could lead to flooding. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
‘Mr. Mike, I got you’; Scott eeks out win in drama-filled recount in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was the quintessential example of “every vote matters.”. Three days after voters went to the polls to choose a new slate of Orange County Commissioners, District 6 citizens still didn’t know who would appear on the November ballot to replace outgoing Commissioner Victoria Siplin.
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Publicly Apologizes After Prolonged Revenge of the Mummy Closure
Universal Orlando Resort recently apologized for the prolonged closure of its popular attraction, Revenge of the Mummy, and the disappointment it has caused among so many fans. At this point, there is only one announcement Universal Orlando Resort fans want to hear. And it is not related to Epic Universe,...
allears.net
‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport
UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
Tracking the tropics: 2 tropical waves could possibly form
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we move closer to the peak of the hurricane season, we are starting to see things become a bit more active in the tropics. Our Severe Weather Center 9 Team is currently watching two tropical waves that have limited potential to develop over the next couple of days.
wild941.com
Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death
Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
Tracking the tropics: Tropical disturbances could form
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are signs that tropical development is increasing across the Atlantic Basin this weekend. The main area that Severe Weather Center 9 is watching is a tropical wave in the central Atlantic. By next week, meteorologist George Waldenberger said this has a chance of becoming a...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando
Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Orlando, Florida on Petfinder.
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
