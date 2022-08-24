Top Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend - August 26-28, 2022

UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO