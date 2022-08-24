ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Top Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend - August 26-28, 2022

By Dawn Pronko, Publisher of Macaroni Kid Seminole County
macaronikid.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
City
Oviedo, FL
Seminole County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Sanford, FL
City
Longwood, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Weekly

Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall

Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set? Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building  just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church.
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Things To Do#Travel Info#Martial Arts#Dance#Inclement Weather#Parade#Abc#Rise N Grind Oviedo#Boutique Fitness#Rock Painting#Green Acres Farm
WESH

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

‘Ground Stop’ Causing Delays and Cancelations at Orlando Airport

UPDATE: As of 6PM, the ground stop has been canceled, though many delays still remain. Traveling by air hasn’t been easy lately. Between staffing shortages and already reduced schedules, travelers are lucky if their flight even takes off — as many are delayed or canceled daily. If you’re flying in and out of Florida, there’s another factor that can impact your flight almost every day: thunderstorms. And today, one such storm has caused problems at Orlando International Airport!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wild941.com

Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death

Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
CLERMONT, FL
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando

Small furry pets available for adoption in Orlando. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Orlando, Florida on Petfinder.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy