El Paso, TX

Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame

There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year

There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
City of El Paso buses migrants to New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
El Paso FBI invites students to apply for fall academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI El Paso Field Office invites all high school students in El Paso to apply to the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy, which will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The FBI Teen Academy is said to provide high school […]
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- An exciting day for mariachi in the Borderland. The 29th annual Las Cruces International Mariachi conference is back with its biggest celebration since its COVID-19 hiatus.  They announced the headliner Thursday for their "spectacular" event. Shaila Dúrcal was announced as this year's spectacular headliner. She's headlined before and is making her return to the Pan The post Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference announces headliner for “spectacular” event appeared first on KVIA.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos

Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk

EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...
El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

