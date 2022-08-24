ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Scott Frost under fire following Nebraska 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, onside kick decision ripped

The Northwestern Wildcats spoiled the season opener for the Nebraska Huskers all the way out in Dublin. An onside kick spelt doom for the Huskers in the second half, a highly questioned decision from Scott Frost and company. With the 31-28 win, Northwestern began the season with a Big Ten win while many questioned, once again, the future of Frost with the Huskers after another disastrous and painful one-score loss.
EVANSTON, IL
Fired Up: Fitz explains why Kansas State often doesn't get respect in preseason Big 12 polls

The question: During an August 23 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the quality of the Big 12 considering Kansas State football being picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 while also having the most players selected to All-Big 12 preseason team. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
MANHATTAN, KS
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
FLORIDA STATE
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team

Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
EUGENE, OR
Taylor Lewis enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive lineman Taylor Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Jaquayln Crawford as the latest Hog to explore their options in the portal during fall camp. Lewis, a redshirt junior from Chicago (Ill.) transferred to Arkansas in the offseason from the JUCO ranks. He attended Kenwood Academy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Frost discusses Husker offense's struggles to finish the deal

It's probably like if children were picking if they were more disappointed in the lima beans or the brussels sprouts. Yes. Maybe the biggest surprise was Nebraska's defense getting shredded for 528 yards against a Northwestern offense determined to show it's nothing resembling the crew that ranked 125th in scoring offense a year ago.
LINCOLN, NE
TE Francis Sherman put on scholarship at Louisville

Three University of Louisville football walk-ons earned full scholarships earlier this week, including tight end Francis Sherman. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Sherman, who is a redshirt sophomore from Bay Village, Ohio, was given the honor earlier this week and posted the news on social media on Saturday. Sherman posted a note...
LOUISVILLE, KY
