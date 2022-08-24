Read full article on original website
Related
Crossover Podcast: Maybe more than meets the eye in Ole Miss quarterback competition
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss scenarios for the Ole Miss quarterback competition, guess who the winner will be and more in this latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday
Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
Ole Miss becomes the first to offer local product Adam Tyson
Over the weekend, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff became the first college basketball program to offer a local product in 2026 wingman Adam Tyson. Tyson turned some heads over the summer, standing out in summer showcases for his class and displaying his early upside. Tyson was named a CP3 Rising Stars 2026 weekend standout in late July. MADE Hoops National Scouting Director Eric Hampford considered also considered Tyson a 2026 standout and a top-prospect for the class.
Ole Miss football coaches having fun!
Prior to Friday's practice, Ole Miss coaching and support staff participate in a pre-practice activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements
After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Alex Sanford, Mack Howard lead promising Oxford Chargers into 2022 season
Oxford was always going to be a major player in Region 2 this season thanks to a strong returning core on defense, three veteran offensive linemen and several key skill position players coming back. But with the addition of quarterback transfer Mack Howard, the Chargers might find themselves in the ...
Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Newson set to take clippers on a Barber Tour
He’s called the TikTok Barber, but Hernando barber Chris Newson is pretty popular on other forms of social media as well, not just locally but globally. He’s about to take his clippers and scissors back on the road for what he calls the “Barber Tour,” early next week in Nashville, Tennessee.
desotocountynews.com
Friday’s sports scores
Photo: Olive Branch’s Corey Williams runs from oncoming Neshoba Central tacklers during Friday’s season-opening win by the Conquistadors. (Jody Mc Reed/DESoto County Sports) Prep football. Lewisburg 26, Lake Cormorant 21 (Box score) Grenada 27, Horn Lake 0. Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19. Clarksdale 20, Center Hill 19.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
Both events pay tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation. The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday, August 26, paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses.
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
desotocountynews.com
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
yalnews.com
Hill Country Living: Swimming Pool, Theater And Train Are All We Need In The Valley
The drop in temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few days has been the greatest weather-related gift of the year – possibly the decade – as far as I’m concerned. Despite being hardened and acclimated by a Southern lifetime in these temps and humidity percentages, the heatwave was so intolerable this year that I changed a years-long 7:30 a.m. exercise routine to take place before the mean sun rises. For safety reasons, I would have never considered exercising outside in the dark. Well, that changed. Sometimes it’s just too hot and you’ve got to risk your life for your health.
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0