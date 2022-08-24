ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday

Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss becomes the first to offer local product Adam Tyson

Over the weekend, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff became the first college basketball program to offer a local product in 2026 wingman Adam Tyson. Tyson turned some heads over the summer, standing out in summer showcases for his class and displaying his early upside. Tyson was named a CP3 Rising Stars 2026 weekend standout in late July. MADE Hoops National Scouting Director Eric Hampford considered also considered Tyson a 2026 standout and a top-prospect for the class.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements

After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Mississippi woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Newson set to take clippers on a Barber Tour

He’s called the TikTok Barber, but Hernando barber Chris Newson is pretty popular on other forms of social media as well, not just locally but globally. He’s about to take his clippers and scissors back on the road for what he calls the “Barber Tour,” early next week in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Friday’s sports scores

Photo: Olive Branch’s Corey Williams runs from oncoming Neshoba Central tacklers during Friday’s season-opening win by the Conquistadors. (Jody Mc Reed/DESoto County Sports) Prep football. Lewisburg 26, Lake Cormorant 21 (Box score) Grenada 27, Horn Lake 0. Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19. Clarksdale 20, Center Hill 19.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
yalnews.com

Hill Country Living: Swimming Pool, Theater And Train Are All We Need In The Valley

The drop in temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few days has been the greatest weather-related gift of the year – possibly the decade – as far as I’m concerned. Despite being hardened and acclimated by a Southern lifetime in these temps and humidity percentages, the heatwave was so intolerable this year that I changed a years-long 7:30 a.m. exercise routine to take place before the mean sun rises. For safety reasons, I would have never considered exercising outside in the dark. Well, that changed. Sometimes it’s just too hot and you’ve got to risk your life for your health.
WATER VALLEY, MS
panolian.com

Support for Mike coming from all over county

It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
