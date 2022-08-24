Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
Proposal to turn former school buildings into affordable housing held up in Easthampton committee
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is expressing frustration with the City Council over a pitch for affordable housing, she said is facing roadblocks.
Blazing Their Own Trail: Only the 2nd community in the nation to officially commit to reparations for its Black residents, Amherst is in important and unchartered territory
When she was 10 years old, a fourth-grade teacher asked Debora Bridges during a classroom lesson “what it felt like to be a slave” as a “little colored girl.” It happened in 1961. In Amherst. Although her mother and grandmother were able to scrounge up an...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water
The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Chicopee School Committee finalizes superintendent search team
CHICOPEE – The School Committee formally announced the members of the superintendent search process during its Aug. 17 meeting. The city continues to seek long-time leadership of the School Department after former Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested in April. Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton was named acting superintendent in the wake of Clark’s arrest on April 22, with the School Committee approving a one-year contract on June 1 for Morton to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
