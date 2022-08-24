ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Massachusetts Health
West Springfield, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
valleyadvocate.com

A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift

Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Ed Sullivan
WBEC AM

This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water

The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WBEC AM

Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee finalizes superintendent search team

CHICOPEE – The School Committee formally announced the members of the superintendent search process during its Aug. 17 meeting. The city continues to seek long-time leadership of the School Department after former Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested in April. Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton was named acting superintendent in the wake of Clark’s arrest on April 22, with the School Committee approving a one-year contract on June 1 for Morton to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP 22News

August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
DEERFIELD, MA
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA

