Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Register Citizen
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Register Citizen
West Haven’s planning director leaving post after 1.5 years
WEST HAVEN — The city’s planning director is leaving the city for a job in a different municipality, according to Mayor Nancy Rossi. “I’m sorry to hear it. He was one of the best,” Rossi said of Planning Director Christopher Soto. “I wish we had more like him.”
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
At NHPS Convocation, Teachers Matter
A city celebration of educators and school staff reminded Mauro-Sheridan Magnet School French teacher Phara Dorleans of the moments that have kept her in the profession for seven years and counting. At the top of that list: When her then-kindergarten student cried all weekend to her father, “I want to...
Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Cocotte offers a slice of France in Old Saybrook, with croissants and croques
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An American man meets a French woman through their jobs in advertising. They fall in love and marry, experiencing food, travel and culture together, and the French woman moves to America. The American man decides to go to culinary school in his 40s, graduating and later working in New York City and Westchester County for top chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Tom Colicchio.
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
milfordmirror.com
New market offers a taste of Italy in Milford
MILFORD — Danilo Mongillo has expanded his effort to bring an Italian flavor to the city. The owner and executive chef at Strega Restaurant has now opened Strega Italian Market, where he says the variety of available products are all imported from his native country. “This market will represent...
Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe
ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
New Haven Independent
Update: Body Found In Derby Apartment Identified As Steven Hoffenberg, Former Business Associate Of Jeffrey Epstein
DERBY — Police believe the body of a man found dead in an apartment in east Derby is Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. UPDATE: The Derby Police Department posted a message to Facebook at 11:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26...
Comments / 0