Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community

After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tickets Available For Farm To Fork Annual Fundraiser, 9/10

Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce their partnership to host the 6th Annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots”.
HICKORY, NC
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
HICKORY, NC
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC

Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

