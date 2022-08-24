Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community
After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
WCNC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
‘Brought joy to all’: Catawba County HS honors longtime employee who died from COVID-19
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school in Catawba County honored one of its own Thursday who died after a long battle with COVID-19 in 2021. Larry Conger worked at Hickory High School for 17 years as head of maintenance, but it was his connection with students and teachers that made him beloved by the school community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
focusnewspaper.com
Tickets Available For Farm To Fork Annual Fundraiser, 9/10
Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce their partnership to host the 6th Annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots”.
wccbcharlotte.com
Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1. Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Lake Norman mansion hits market at $16M, making it the most expensive home ever listed in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A sprawling estate on the shores of Lake Norman has come on the market for $16 million, making it the most expensive home listing ever recorded in Canopy MLS for the town of Cornelius. That’s according to listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport
CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
For Ukrainian family in N.C., new school year is more than just getting back to class
BOONE, N.C. — Monday was the first day of school for many of the mountain counties, including Watauga. For one family though, it wasn’t just their first day of the year but their first day of school in the United States. Anna Bohoslavska, who came with her family...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
2nd North Carolina deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.
Comments / 1