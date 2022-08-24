ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Johnny Johnston's name writ large at Slidell High

The band room at Slidell High School has been named for longtime band director and music teacher Johnny Johnston, memorializing his place in both the community and the school where the fight song and alma mater he composed years ago still ring out today. “This man devoted his entire life...
SLIDELL, LA
Tina Howell

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclub

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has purchased the former site of the Chris Owens nightclub in the French Quarter, through her business GMB Properties French Quarter LLC. The 3-story property, which is located at 500 Bourbon Street, went up for sale after New Orleans icon Chris Owens died on April 5th. Owens owned the building for more than 5 decades. The building is approximately 20,000 square feet and includes Chris Owens club as well as three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Owen's two-story private residence and several small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors which were previously rented month-to-month and are now vacant according to Greg Bensel, Benson's spokesperson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Slidell, LA
Football
Slidell, LA
Sports
Slidell, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Classic three-ring circus will come to town for 5 shows in September: Ticket info here

Tickets are on sale now for the Spectacular Circus, headed to the metro area Sept. 23-25. Carden International Circus' three-ring show will have five performances at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and, of course, clowns will be on hand for the family-friendly experience. The...
High School
High School
Education
Education
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE

