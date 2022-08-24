Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Flagship university city with fine people $35 for an ounce or...
Northeastern Georgian
Art program helps veterans heal, cope
Support for veterans through art is proving to be a viable healing process for those who have fought for our country through many wars. Even in small towns and communities, concerned citizens and veterans are finding these programs to be an effective tool in connecting with those who have served. One such program was created and is now a fully functional system in the Helen area.
Northeastern Georgian
Community Calendar
Homecoming service set at Double Springs: Revival services at Double Springs Baptist Church will continue through Friday, Aug. 26, nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Guest preacher will be Wayne McKinney. Pastor Wesley Purcell and the congregation welcomes everyone to attend. The church is at 586 Double Springs Road in Demorest.
Red and Black
Mask mandate reinstated in Athens-Clarke County
Athens-Clarke County reinstated its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to high in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was medium, according...
UGA-led training prepares citizens to identify, report nature’s foreign invaders
TIFTON — The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in helping to preserve the state’s native ecology with its Georgia First Detectors Program. The next training for the program will be held at the Okefenokee National...
msn.com
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information about suspicious activity at a location along New Franklin Church Road in Franklin County.
Former First Lady Deal dies in Demorest
Breast cancer is listed as the cause of death for a former First Lady of Georgia. Sandra Deal, wife of Nathan Deal, who served as Georgia Governor from 2010 through 2018. Sandra Deal, a teacher and a longtime advocate for education in Georgia, was 80 years old. She passed away at the family’s home in Demorest.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Chevron gives man $700 for fraudulent check, pawn shop buys stolen laptop and more
Chevron gives man $700 in exchange for fraudulent check. Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Commerce Road Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about a fraudulent check, according to a report from ACCPD. The Chevron employee told officers that the previous night, a white...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
nowhabersham.com
Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins
Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
accesswdun.com
Authorities investigating online threat against Dawson County High School
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office received information on August 24, from an out-of-state source, reporting a social media threat toward Dawson County High School students. The threat was posted to a social media site to communicate with others anonymously according to Dawson County officials. The Sheriff’s Office is working...
accesswdun.com
Agents seize nearly $8M of drugs in Franklin County meth conversion lab bust
State and federal agents uncovered a methamphetamine conversion lab in Franklin County this week and recovered nearly $8 million worth of suspected drug products. Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said agents from ARDEO and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Clandestine Lab Team on August 24 seized approximately five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and roughly 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
nowhabersham.com
Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint
Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
nowhabersham.com
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
WYFF4.com
Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure
SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
