Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War
The heads of the Turkish company that makes Bayraktar TB2 drones said they support Ukraine and won't sell to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
Putin blamed the US for dragging the war in Ukraine out, even though he could call Russian troops home at any moment
Putin on Tuesday accused the US of dragging out the war in Ukraine. "They need conflicts to retain their hegemony," Putin said of the US. The Russian leader ignored the the reality that he could call Russia's troops home whenever he wants. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that...
Putin Ally Threatens Nuke-Ready Planes After Wishing Ukraine ‘Peaceful Skies’
Belarusian aircraft are now capable of carrying Russian nuclear weapons, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko announced Friday, in an ominous signal over six months into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. His threatening announcement comes just days after he sent Ukraine a happy Independence Day message, when he made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The new US weapons for Ukraine move beyond the war's immediate needs and is a big show of confidence in its ability to keep back Russia, experts say
The US just announced $3 billion in new military supplies for Ukraine — its biggest tranche yet. It includes weapons Ukraine hadn't received before and some that officials say could take years to arrive. Experts tell Insider this is a vote of confidence in Ukraine's ability to successfully keep...
Ukrainian strike 'kills 200 Russian paratroopers in makeshift HQ in occupied Luhansk region'
Ukraine has killed 200 Russian paratroopers in a missile strike on their base in the occupied region of Luhansk, a local leader has claimed. Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai claimed the Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian strike on their headquarters in the city of Kadiivka, eastern Ukraine, last night.
Defense One
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
nationalinterest.org
‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end
Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
nationalinterest.org
‘Starting to Fail’: Britain Says Russia Is Stalling Out in Ukraine
The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side. British defense secretary Ben Wallace claimed Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth month, had “faltered” and was “starting to fail.” The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side.
Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine
Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
Exiled Russian Lawmaker's Task Is to 'Finish Off Putin'
"I think [the Ukraine war] will end with our victory and the physical death of Vladimir Putin," said Ilya Ponomarev.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
BoardingArea
206K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 1