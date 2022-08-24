Read full article on original website
leeclarion.com
Tap Night: A Thrilling Tradition
Lee University Greek Clubs gathered together Thursday to host their traditional Tap Night, a campus wide event where clubs welcome their new members. Every semester, each Greek Club brings their new tap members to the Deacon Jones Dining Hall where they begin tapping auxiliary members to join their communities. Tap...
chattanoogapulse.com
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course
Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
livability.com
Chattanooga’s Moon River Festival Hits a High Note
Moon River Festival showcases Americana music at its finest. The annual Moon River Festival strikes a chord with music lovers each year in mid-September, with about 20,000 fans packing scenic Coolidge Park along the Chattanooga riverfront. The two-day celebration showcases more than 20 talented artists from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who primarily specialize in folk and indie music.
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
wutc.org
Chattamatters: Homelessness In Chattanooga
Homelessness continues to rise here in Chattanooga. Earlier this year, the Chattanooga Regional Homelessness Coalition counted more than a thousand people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Hamilton County. That number was up from just 201 people two years ago, during the 2020 count. More from Mary Helen Montgomery...
WTVC
A journey through the Flying Squirrel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As we land on the runway of Squirrel Week, Max Poppe and Dan Rose takes Josh Robinson on a walk-through the Flying Squirrel to see what is new. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
msn.com
13 Top Aquariums in the U.S.
Aquariums provide a soothing experience for many visitors: The dark rooms, lit by soft light emanating from the tanks, display a plethora of fish in all shapes and colors swimming past the glass, with kelp seemingly dancing in the surges of water. People come to these aquatic attractions to be enthralled by all kinds of strange and interesting creatures from various bodies of water and habitats. With this list of top U.S. aquariums, guests can become fully immersed in underwater worlds and enjoy a myriad of unique offerings.
WDEF
Hamilton Co. reaches record high hospitality and leisure industry employment numbers
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County has set a new all-time record high of 31,300 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality industry as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statics. The previous record was before the pandemic. According to Chattanooga Tourism, in...
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Sgt. Lee Russell and Deputy Matt Blansett
News 2 Gives Back works to honor the families of fallen law enforcement officers, who were killed in the line of duty in Tennessee. See how you can help the families of THP Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion Co. deputy Matt Blansett.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
franchising.com
My Eyelab Opens New Store in Chattanooga Area
My Eyelab with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach to Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Location. August 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, TN - My Eyelab opened its first shop in Chattanooga area on August 22. Located at 562 Northgate Mall Drive, this store will mark My Eyelab's debut in Chattanooga, TN.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
Grundy County Herald
Songstress returns to the mountain
Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
WTVC
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47
JASPER, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County beats Marion County, 50-47. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central beats Walker Valley, 22-21
CLEVELAND, Tn — The Bradley Central Bears beat cross county rival Walker Valley 22-21. The Bears are now 2-0 on the season.
chattanoogacw.com
Rhea County Middle School student injured in football game is on path to recovery
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Family members of the injured Rhea Middle School student, Latterius Donegan tell us he is making a speedy recovery. The 8th grader told his family he bent his neck, had problems breathing and could not feel anything on the left side of his body.
