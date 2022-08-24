Read full article on original website
Related
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make...
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
healthleadersmedia.com
Employer Healthcare Costs Set to Increase by 13K per Employee in 2023
Medical claims are back on the rise after being supressed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare costs for employers are set to increase to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to analysis by Aon. The financial services firm used data of nearly 700 employers representing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
NASDAQ
National Association of Corporate Directors Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate reaching the milestone of 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. NACD Directorship Certification® is the premier board member certification in the United States and was launched in 2020 as part of the NACD Corporate Directors Institute®. In honor of the occasion, President and CEO Peter Gleason rings the Closing Bell. Gleason will be joined by Sue Cole, Chair of the NACD board, Graeme Roustan, NACD Corporate Directors Institute Board member, the NACD senior leadership team, and nearly 60 NACD Certified Directors. “Ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq is the perfect way to celebrate the strides NACD has taken to continue to educate and prepare corporate directors,” said Gleason. “The ceremony is a great way to commemorate the accomplishment of the first 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. We are honored to be joined by Certified Directors to ring the bell in celebration of their accomplishments and look forward to the continued growth of the program.”
CNBC
The 10 best states to look for a remote job in right now, according to new research
The remote job market has exploded over the past two years — and the flexible work revolution doesn't look like it will lose momentum anytime soon. In the U.S., 69% of people are working either fully remote or hybrid, according to Future Forum's latest Pulse report, which surveyed more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.K. in May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hiring Chesco: Majority of Businesses Believe They Offer Adequate Benefits to Support Working Parents
Image via Express Employment Professionals. U.S. hiring decision-makers report roughly half of their workforce, on average, are working parents, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 82 percent of these hiring managers say their company offers enough benefits to working parents to make them feel accommodated and supported.
Unisys Calculates a Female-Supportive Work Environment, Catches Forbes’ Attention for It
Unisys Corp., Blue Bell, has earned a 2022 Best Employers for Women distinction from Forbes.Image via iStock. Unisys Corporation, Blue Bell, has received recognition from Forbes in the publication’s 2022 America’s Best Employers for Women list.
MSNBC
Young grads seeking employment may be in for a rude awakening
When Cache Roberts graduated from Miami University in May of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in media, culture, and English professional writing, she never expected to be out of a full-time role just 16 months later. She has since applied to dozens of content creation jobs and tried freelancing with the hopes of landing something more permanent.
US News and World Report
Webinar: Redesigning Hospitals to Strengthen Bottom Lines and Improve Quality of Care
For many hospitals and health systems, the combined challenge of tightening budgets and staff shortages is driving an imaginative rethinking of hospital space and processes to increase revenue streams and to improve patient experience and outcomes. Whether it’s developing wholly new models for how emergency departments process patients, creating more family-friendly environments for pediatrics, reducing a hospital’s footprint through telemedicine and telework to prioritize space for patient-facing services, or emphasizing decarbonization and cost-efficient renewable energy sources to promote healthier environments for workers and those receiving care, hospitals are embracing change at a pace previously unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will discuss how healthcare leaders can generate the best ideas for reinventing processes and facilities, as well as how to effectively integrate all stakeholders (including providers, community partners, patients and architects) to envision better spaces that promote healing and ensure hospital profitability.
Comments / 0