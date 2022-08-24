ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K

Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
SMALL BUSINESS
healthleadersmedia.com

Employer Healthcare Costs Set to Increase by 13K per Employee in 2023

Medical claims are back on the rise after being supressed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare costs for employers are set to increase to more than $13,800 per employee in 2023, according to analysis by Aon. The financial services firm used data of nearly 700 employers representing...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
NASDAQ

National Association of Corporate Directors Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate reaching the milestone of 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. NACD Directorship Certification® is the premier board member certification in the United States and was launched in 2020 as part of the NACD Corporate Directors Institute®. In honor of the occasion, President and CEO Peter Gleason rings the Closing Bell. Gleason will be joined by Sue Cole, Chair of the NACD board, Graeme Roustan, NACD Corporate Directors Institute Board member, the NACD senior leadership team, and nearly 60 NACD Certified Directors. “Ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq is the perfect way to celebrate the strides NACD has taken to continue to educate and prepare corporate directors,” said Gleason. “The ceremony is a great way to commemorate the accomplishment of the first 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. We are honored to be joined by Certified Directors to ring the bell in celebration of their accomplishments and look forward to the continued growth of the program.”
MARKETS
CNBC

The 10 best states to look for a remote job in right now, according to new research

The remote job market has exploded over the past two years — and the flexible work revolution doesn't look like it will lose momentum anytime soon. In the U.S., 69% of people are working either fully remote or hybrid, according to Future Forum's latest Pulse report, which surveyed more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.K. in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Young grads seeking employment may be in for a rude awakening

When Cache Roberts graduated from Miami University in May of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in media, culture, and English professional writing, she never expected to be out of a full-time role just 16 months later. She has since applied to dozens of content creation jobs and tried freelancing with the hopes of landing something more permanent.
JOBS
US News and World Report

Webinar: Redesigning Hospitals to Strengthen Bottom Lines and Improve Quality of Care

For many hospitals and health systems, the combined challenge of tightening budgets and staff shortages is driving an imaginative rethinking of hospital space and processes to increase revenue streams and to improve patient experience and outcomes. Whether it’s developing wholly new models for how emergency departments process patients, creating more family-friendly environments for pediatrics, reducing a hospital’s footprint through telemedicine and telework to prioritize space for patient-facing services, or emphasizing decarbonization and cost-efficient renewable energy sources to promote healthier environments for workers and those receiving care, hospitals are embracing change at a pace previously unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will discuss how healthcare leaders can generate the best ideas for reinventing processes and facilities, as well as how to effectively integrate all stakeholders (including providers, community partners, patients and architects) to envision better spaces that promote healing and ensure hospital profitability.
HEALTH SERVICES

