The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate reaching the milestone of 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. NACD Directorship Certification® is the premier board member certification in the United States and was launched in 2020 as part of the NACD Corporate Directors Institute®. In honor of the occasion, President and CEO Peter Gleason rings the Closing Bell. Gleason will be joined by Sue Cole, Chair of the NACD board, Graeme Roustan, NACD Corporate Directors Institute Board member, the NACD senior leadership team, and nearly 60 NACD Certified Directors. “Ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq is the perfect way to celebrate the strides NACD has taken to continue to educate and prepare corporate directors,” said Gleason. “The ceremony is a great way to commemorate the accomplishment of the first 1,000 NACD Certified Directors. We are honored to be joined by Certified Directors to ring the bell in celebration of their accomplishments and look forward to the continued growth of the program.”

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO