Now that Saints Row has been out for nearly a week, fans are really digging into the nitty gritty of the game and uncovering a lot of gems. As a franchise, Saints Row has had countless Easter eggs over the years. Whether it be parodying Armageddon at the start of Saints Row IV by having The Boss take down a live rocket while I Don't Want To Miss a Thing by Aerosmith plays or a Camp Crystal Lake-esque area and Jason Vorhees mask in Saints Row 2, Saints Row is deeply rooted in pop culture. With that said, it's no surprise that the latest entry in the series is bursting at the seams with Easter eggs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO