Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Thousands of fans were ready to pack the stands for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, but weather stood in the way Saturday night. What You Need To...
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
ORLANDO — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained...
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
