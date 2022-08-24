ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

It’s a legit jump party at Get Air Saturday

It’s always fun to see everyone back at school for the first week, but it’s takes discipline and regiment after a summer of fun. Why not let loose and go jump it all off tonight kids?. Go for 3 hours of awesome fun tonight at Get Air Trampoline...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Win Tickets: Modern Rock Orchestra Coming to Billings This Fall

I'm not sure how many of you rockers out there are into the symphony, but what if I told you that you could witness a group of extremely talented rock musicians, performing some of the biggest rock songs of all time, alongside an orchestra? That sounds pretty awesome to me. Modern Rock Orchestra performed at sold-out shows in Bozeman and Billings last summer, and it's coming back to the Magic City in October at the Babcock Theater.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style

Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
BILLINGS, MT
#This House Of Books
103.7 The Hawk

This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Carbon County News

Judy Curley (Boggio)

Judy Curley (Boggio), a generous and kind spirit, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the age of 79. Judy was born in Billings, Montana, as the first child of Red Lodge area ranchers Bud and Pat Boggio and was later joined by four younger brothers! She graduated from Red Lodge High School and went on to attend an Administrators Program in Billings. Judy married her high school sweetheart Robert F. Brophy who was her partner in life for almost 30 years until his passing in 1994.Judy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, and had a great appreciation for the outdoors. She always saw the beauty in all of creation and often saved unique pine cones, shells, rocks and leaves she spotted during her many walks on the beach and in parks when we were children. As a woman with strong faith she was very involved with her church and lived life with the philosophy of people first, not things. She was always available to give a helping hand to those that needed her support.She is survived by her two children Dawn, and Thad; Granddaughter, Samantha; Three Brothers Jim, Scott and Gene Boggio; And Sister-in-laws Linda, Ruth, Beth, and Kimberly Boggio, and many nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert Brophy and Richard Curley; brother Phillip Boggio. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.
RED LODGE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD

More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

