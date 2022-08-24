ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Road rage shooting shuts down part of I-95, injuring one

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfVRX_0hTxGGiw00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody, and another is recovering after JSO says a road rage shooting shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway Wednesday.

“There was an altercation,” Sgt. Barnes with JSO’s violent crimes unit said.

JSO says officers responded to the crash at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after multiple people called 911.

Police said in a briefing that a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and was being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were seen investigating a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Colorado tags in the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot nearby.

“The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, and we have no outstanding suspects at this time,” Barnes added.

JSO couldn’t share any suspect information or reveal who owned the truck, only saying it had been involved in the incident.

JSO said the man who was shot was the only one in his car, and the suspect was also alone.

This isn’t the first time road rage has led to violence. In April, a man shot at officers after a road rage incident at San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road, and in March, a man stomped on another man’s head in a road rage incident in Camden County, Georgia.

In May last year, a man told Action News Jax he chased another driver down after that driver shot at him at Atlantic Blvd. off I-295.

“It’s very scary,” Paulette Wilson said.

She has been on the receiving end of road rage.

“You don’t know if you’re gonna lose your life. Nowadays people are shooting,” she added.

Wilson shared some simple advice: don’t engage.

“Just let it go,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 5

Geoff Warnock
3d ago

In the State of Florida - “Castle Doctrine” allows you to possess and use a firearm to protect your home, your life, and the lives of others in your home from a threat by an ‘intruder’. In the State of Florida - “Castle Doctrine” extends to your personal vehicle. This means two very important things - 1. If you legally own a firearm and are a Florida resident, you can legally carry that firearm in your vehicle in the State of Florida without a concealed carry permit, and 2. By extension, it is possible that every State of Florida registered and tagged vehicle has a weapon in the vehicle. Think about that when you get into any situation with another driver in Florida. For those that really read the articles details, the truck involved was a Colorado tagged vehicle. Florida has a firearm concealed carry agreement (reciprocity) with Colorado, and MANY other States in the U.S. The moral of the story is pay attention to your driving and stay away from the crazies.

Reply(1)
3
Dude
3d ago

Morale of the story: Put your phone down and don't drive slow in the number one lane. Literally that simple 👌

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

2 overnight shootings: 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound near I-295 and Wilson Boulevard, according to JSO. The victim was driving his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Interstate 95#Action News#Jso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Second person arrested in connection to murder of woman found in San Marco lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in San Marco pond back in July, according to court documents. Corey Devin Ellis, 26, is being charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. The incident report number matches that of Dedric Wesley’s arrest report, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
msn.com

Downed Power Line Catches Fire

Occurred on August 22, 2022 / USA: "I was driving home from work during a thunderstorm in Jacksonville, FL on Atlantic Blvd near I295. I saw a transformer blow and the stoplights started to flash yellow. I started to go forward and then the power line d.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy