Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal laid to rest
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Friends and family spent Saturday celebrating the life of former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal. Deal passed away from a hard-fought battle with breast cancer on Tuesday at the age of 80. During the service at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville, people who knew her...
Northeastern Georgian
Art program helps veterans heal, cope
Support for veterans through art is proving to be a viable healing process for those who have fought for our country through many wars. Even in small towns and communities, concerned citizens and veterans are finding these programs to be an effective tool in connecting with those who have served. One such program was created and is now a fully functional system in the Helen area.
wrwh.com
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Homer Baptist Church, Banks County
This was identified as the “Old Homer Baptist Church” in the nomination forms for designation of the Homer Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. It has subsequently served other congregations, the Alliance Church being the most recent I could find. Homer Historic District, National Register...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says
BALDWIN, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month. Earlier this week,...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
Northeastern Georgian
Dawgs watch party at Ritz Theatre
The season opening game between the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks will be shown on the giant screen of Toccoa’s Historic Ritz Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3:30 p.m. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the game watching party is presented by the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Flagship university city with fine people $35 for an ounce or...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
Oconee Co Commissioners hang out Help Wanted sign
Oconee County Commissioners are looking for the next director of the County Elections office, a replacement for Rebecca Anglin, who is leaving to take a job with the Secretary of State. Commissioners are also looking for new Chair of the Oconee County Board of Elections. Applications to fill both posts will be accepted through September 9.
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Gwinnett first metro county to secure Lake Lanier water rights
GWINNETT COUNTY- Gwinnett is the first metro county to secure a formal agreement for water rights from Lake Lanier. Gwinnett County has used Lake Lanier as a water source sine the 1970s, yet any agreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that controls the lake have been informal. Acting...
