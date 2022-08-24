Read full article on original website
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
WCJB
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 082722
IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
News4Jax.com
Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
WESH
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Daily News
Inheritance donated to control Putnam's pet population
One East Palatka woman with an inheritance from her late brother couldn’t think of a better way for it to be used than donating it to Saving Animals From Euthanasia Pet Rescue. Carole Mussoline received $50,000 from the estate of Tom Drusa after he died April 13 at age...
msn.com
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
Putnam County animal shelter struggling to take care of abandoned animals
PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Animal Shelter can not welcome any more animals. As soon as one animal finds a forever home, the vacancy is immediately replaced. Volunteers and employees are struggling to take care of abandoned animals and the shelter in Palatka is over-capacity. They expressed to...
Daily News
PALATKA DAILY NEWS
Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
Daily News
Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr.
Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The son of Rubin Daryl Love Sr. and Felicia…
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
