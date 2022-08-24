ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Clay County: Here are your election results

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 082722

IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHEN CHARLES HINK, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Stephen Charles Hink, deceased, whose date of death was May 28, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, Florida 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
City
Interlachen, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Faces#Election Local#Interlachen Town Council
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Inheritance donated to control Putnam's pet population

One East Palatka woman with an inheritance from her late brother couldn’t think of a better way for it to be used than donating it to Saving Animals From Euthanasia Pet Rescue. Carole Mussoline received $50,000 from the estate of Tom Drusa after he died April 13 at age...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
msn.com

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Daily News

PALATKA DAILY NEWS

Two out-of-state men were jailed this week after state Highway Patrol officials said they were found driving a stolen Enterprise vehicle in Palatka. A Palatka church will be holding a back-to-school event Monday to help parents prepare their children for the new school year.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr.

Officer Rubin Daryl Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The son of Rubin Daryl Love Sr. and Felicia…
CRESCENT CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy