ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Magazine

These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī

Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy