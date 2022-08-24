ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Bryson Barnes is a man about his work, that tends to bode well at Utah

With a little over a week from Utah’s season opener, the Utes obviously have their starting quarterback locked in with Cameron Rising. The battle of this summer has been for the backup job, which has carried on since spring. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has stated on numerous occasions that both Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson have made progress but that the battle is still a very close call.
Stokes soaks up recruiting process

It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
News4Jax.com

Florida AD says Georgia ‘seems committed’ to keeping game in Jacksonville

University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the University of Georgia ‘seems committed’ on continuing the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville past its current contract. Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story, “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks)...
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code

After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. Provides the Largest Retirement Community in the USA Its Environmentally Conscious Flexi(R)-Pave

Man suffers stab wound in forearm after meeting woman at local bar

A man suffered a stab wound in his forearm after meeting a woman at a local bar. The man said he had been “hanging out” at Bumpers Bar in Belleview with 43-year-old Wendy Sue Vann Thompson of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man gave Thompson a ride back to her residence, but during the car ride, “the two did not talk,” the report said. When they pulled up to the residence, “all of a sudden” Thompson stabbed him in the forearm with an unknown item. She fled from the vehicle and ran into her residence.
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
