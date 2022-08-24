Read full article on original website
DED awards more than $17 million through the Community Development Block Grant Program to 40 communities for improvement projects
The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with various improvement projects. “Strong infrastructure is fundamental to the wellbeing of our state and every Missourian,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether through...
