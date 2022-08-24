Read full article on original website
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
25 rescued beagles arrive in Palm Beach County to be adopted
Over two dozen beagles have arrived in South Florida to be adopted after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia.
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.
Two dozen beagles will soon be up for adoption at Tri-County Animal Rescue near Boca Raton. The dogs were part of 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a testing facility in Virginia.
From steak houses to sub shops these 18 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspections
For the weeks of August 15 through 21, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Waterstone Resort & Marina, Atlantic Ballroom, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. The Maui Spa & Wellness Center, 2100 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9930 Glades Road, Boca...
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
Downtown Delray Beach’s month of dining deals adds new restaurants
Walk a few steps in downtown Delray Beach and you’re bound to stumble upon one intriguing restaurant or another. And September is the best time for budget-minded diners to explore the city’s main dining district, which is chockablock with trendy eateries and bars. The Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month promotion is returning for...
Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October
Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home.
travelexperta.com
Echoes Restaurant Palm Beach – Birthday Tradition – Celebrating in Style
For the past few years, we have developed a new tradition to take my parents out for a fine dining experience when we visit together in Florida during the holiday season. This time we visit Echo Restaurant and here’s my full experience. Since 2013, when I first discovered The...
msn.com
County planners still frown on land swap idea, despite GL Homes sweetening deal with $7.5 million reservoir
For the second time this year, the Palm Beach County Planning Commission has recommended that county commissioners nix a land swap that would allow GL Homes to build a billion-dollar plus development in the Agricultural Reserve west of Boca Raton. The commission voted 8-4 Friday against the land swap despite...
WPTV
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't...
Palm Beach Post reader response: Ag Reserve land swap too sweet a deal for the developer
I have developed land in Palm Beach County area for over 22 years. I have bought and sold over 100 parcels of land and developed thousands of units. I have developed at least 20 projects in the area. I have worked with county staff for years, always playing by and following the rules. I believe in the rules.
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
palmbeachillustrated.com
The Salty Donut Opens at The Square
After months of anticipation, The Salty Donut has finally opened in The Square in West Palm Beach. This is the sixth brick-and-mortar location for The Salty, which debuted In Miami in 2015. In addition to coffees and teas, patrons can savor The Salty’s signature donuts, including year-round favorites such as the white chocolate tres leches, guava and cheese, and milk and cookies. Current seasonal offerings range from the caramel toffee crumb to the strawberry cake, key lime meringue pie, and even a vegan cinnamon roll. The Salty will also offer location-specific donuts that reflect the neighborhood and celebrate locally sourced ingredients.
Rebuttal: The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board is hurting the Glades residents, not helping
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has once again crossed a line when referring to the Glades Communities and our local farmers. We are residents of Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay and Clewiston. We not only live here but we are community leaders who are elected by our residents and we are preachers who guide...
From Lake Park to Lake Worth, three restaurants closed following health inspections
Three Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. DLC Caribbean Restaurant, 2441 10th Ave. N., Lake Worth Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 17. It had four high-priority, five intermediate and six basic violations. The high-priority violations included presence...
The fingerprints of Bob Sanders are all over the Kravis, Convention Center and The Square
Palm Beach County's government and business elite turned out in force this week to honor former West Palm Beach City Administrator Bob Sanders as a dedicated public servant who helped transform the city from a sleepy coastal town to a bustling metropolis that draws millions of tourists and convention-goers each year.
gotowncrier.com
CERT Training At PBSC Lox Groves Campus
Enrollment is now open for a program that teaches you how to protect yourself, your family and your friends in the case of a disaster. Palm Beach County’s Public Safety Department, Division of Emergency Management, has partnered with Palm Beach State College to provide free, 24-hour, disaster response skills training to Palm Beach County residents.
Click10.com
Bystanders revive 5-year-old who nearly drowned in South Florida hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bystanders revived a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a South Florida hotel pool Friday night, according to police. West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said someone called 911 just before 8 p.m. to report that the boy had been pulled from the Springhill Suites hotel pool and wasn’t breathing.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
