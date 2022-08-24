Valley City State University and First Community Credit Union are once again teaming up to present the 4th Annual VCSU Ag Bowl on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is planned around VCSU's home opener football game against Concordia College-Moorhead. Ag Bowl festivities, presented by First Community Credit Union, will start at 5 p.m. with a free meal, pre-game tailgating and numerous fun activities.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO