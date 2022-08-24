Read full article on original website
VCSU and FCCU team up for annual Ag Bowl on Sept. 1
Valley City State University and First Community Credit Union are once again teaming up to present the 4th Annual VCSU Ag Bowl on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is planned around VCSU's home opener football game against Concordia College-Moorhead. Ag Bowl festivities, presented by First Community Credit Union, will start at 5 p.m. with a free meal, pre-game tailgating and numerous fun activities.
Viking Cross Country Teams Picked 5th in NSAA Preseason Poll
The Valley City State women's and men's cross country teams were both picked to finish fifth in the North Star Athletic Association Coaches' Preseason Poll. VCSU opens the season Friday, Sept. 9 with a Twilight Meet at MSU-Moorhead. Both the men and women are set to run at 8 p.m.
Viking women picked 4th, men picked 5th in NSAA Preseason Poll
The Valley City State women's and men's golf teams were picked to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, in the North Star Athletic Association Golf Coaches' Preseason Poll. Bellevue (Neb.) is the preseason favorite to win both the men's and women's fourth straight North Star Athletic Association Championship. The Viking golf...
