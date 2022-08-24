ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

ksl.com

Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Search underway for man in attempted kidnapping of girl in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN — Parents are on high alert in North Ogden after two scary encounters near North Ogden Elementary in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl from a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse parking lot, 626 E. 2600 North, about a half block from the school.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah student arrested in campus bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was arrested Friday and accused of making a bomb threat directed at the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. The 19-year-old was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of making a terroristic threat and having a fake ID.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Payson Police: Man arrested after shoplifting, trying to stab employees, customers outside Walmart

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been booked into the Utah County jail after reports he tried to stab people in the parking lot of a Walmart. The call came in at about 9:34 p.m., and officers responded to 1052 S. Turf Farm Road. Walmart employees said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Edgar Medina-Perez, had taken beer and left the store without paying.
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

Student in custody after U of U bomb threat made

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat involving the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building was made Friday morning. University of Utah police said another student who saw the threat on social media alerted officers at 1:12 a.m. “…Officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead

SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
ABC4

BYU Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Brigham Young University Police Department (BYUPD) has requested community assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Police say that the individual featured in the video above came to BYU’s campus, cut cable locks and stole an electric scooter. A few hours later, the suspect reportedly returned and stole a mountain bike. […]
ksl.com

Gunman threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and wife after campaign event, charges say

HIGHLAND — A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
HIGHLAND, UT

