A video showing a woman being kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight because she was wearing a crop top deemed ‘inappropriate ,‘has gone viral on the internet. Ray Lin Howard, who is known by the stage name Fat Trophy Wife, said that Alaska Airlines removed her from a flight because staff thought her outfit was not considered suitable to travel. Alaska staff said her outfit was too revealing. The incident happened in August 2021 and it was recently reposted on TikTok. Ms. Howard filmed her interview with the police who escorted her off the flight for wearing an inappropriate outfit.

