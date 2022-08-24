ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

UTA research makes aircraft lighter, more durable

A University of Texas at Arlington assistant professor is leading a team to build a predictive tool that will help determine the life, durability and safety of composites used in aircraft manufacturing. Paul Davidson, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE), is leading the $379,500 U.S....
First Methodist Church

Three First Methodist church young people who as committee chairmen are responsible for the program of youth activities week, starting in the church are, left to right, Alpha Davis, publicity, Charlene McLeroy, worship, and Rita Gaye Scott, recreation. Published in Fort Worth Star Telegram morning edition August 12, 1951.
UTA In The News — Friday, August 26, 2022

Health leaders are concerned about the possible spread of monkeypox on college campuses, NBC 5 reports. UTA is one of several North Texas institutions with testing supplies available. VP of Finance selected. UTA has selected John Davidson as its new vice president for business and finance, Targeted News Service reports....
Dickie and Miss Francis Pacheco

Dickie Pacheco, 3555 Hemphill, right, holds his calf while Polly, the parrot, owned by Miss Francis Pacheco, Katy playground director, screams angrily in both English and Spanish. Published in Fort Worth Star Telegram morning edition July 27, 1951.
