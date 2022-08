Yolanda Bevill will serve in the new role of vice president for marketing, messaging and engagement at The University of Texas at Arlington, effective Oct. 3. Bevill has more than 25 years of marketing and communications experience, most recently at Colorado State University, where she is the vice president for university marketing communications and acting vice president for enrollment and access. At Colorado State, where she has worked since 2020, Bevill led the university’s brand refresh and was responsible for its planning, coordination and management of public relations and strategic communications.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO